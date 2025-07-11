Insider Sale: COO & GC of $MRUS Sells 16,805 Shares

Peter B. Silverman, the COO & GC of $MRUS, sold 16,805 shares of the company on 07-10-2025 for an estimated $924,275. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $MRUS stock.

$MRUS Insider Trading Activity

$MRUS insiders have traded $MRUS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $MRUS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PETER B. SILVERMAN (COO & GC) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 57,500 shares for an estimated $3,086,340 .

. HARRY SHUMAN (VP Controller, PAO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,000 shares for an estimated $193,990.

$MRUS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $MRUS stock to their portfolio, and 90 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$MRUS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $MRUS in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 05/23/2025

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/23/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 05/08/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/28/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/10/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/03/2025

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 02/13/2025

$MRUS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $MRUS recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $MRUS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $88.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Evan David Seigerman from BMO Capital set a target price of $110.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Ami Fadia from Needham set a target price of $88.0 on 05/23/2025

on 05/23/2025 Eva Fortea Verdejo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $89.0 on 05/08/2025

on 05/08/2025 Michael Schmidt from Guggenheim set a target price of $109.0 on 03/28/2025

on 03/28/2025 Tazeen Ahmad from B of A Securities set a target price of $70.0 on 03/10/2025

on 03/10/2025 Andrew Fein from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $85.0 on 03/03/2025

on 03/03/2025 Joseph Catanzaro from Piper Sandler set a target price of $84.0 on 02/13/2025

