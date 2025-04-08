Insider Sale: COO (former) of $ALGT Sells 278 Shares

Keny Frank Wilper, the COO (former) of $ALGT, sold 278 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $11,511. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,918 shares of this class of $ALGT stock.
$ALGT Insider Trading Activity
$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MAURICE J JR GALLAGHER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,701 shares for an estimated $3,234,342.
- KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 913 shares for an estimated $51,320.
- SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $28,269
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BALYASNY ASSET MANAGEMENT L.P. removed 493,911 shares (-99.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $46,486,903
- DIAMOND HILL CAPITAL MANAGEMENT INC removed 460,167 shares (-64.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,310,918
- U S GLOBAL INVESTORS INC removed 350,851 shares (-47.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $33,022,096
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC added 276,957 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $26,067,192
- EMERALD ADVISERS, LLC added 236,460 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,255,615
- SCHONFELD STRATEGIC ADVISORS LLC removed 216,488 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,375,850
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 191,736 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,046,192
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$ALGT Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT forecast page.
$ALGT Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.
Here are some recent targets:
- Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/02/2025
- Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.