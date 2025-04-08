Insider Sale: COO (former) of $ALGT Sells 278 Shares

Keny Frank Wilper, the COO (former) of $ALGT, sold 278 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $11,511. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,918 shares of this class of $ALGT stock.

$ALGT Insider Trading Activity

$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MAURICE J JR GALLAGHER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,701 shares for an estimated $3,234,342 .

. KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 913 shares for an estimated $51,320 .

. SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $28,269

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ALGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $ALGT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $ALGT forecast page.

$ALGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/02/2025

on 04/02/2025 Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.