Insider Sale: COO (former) of $ALGT Sells 278 Shares

April 08, 2025 — 05:01 pm EDT

Keny Frank Wilper, the COO (former) of $ALGT, sold 278 shares of the company on 04-07-2025 for an estimated $11,511. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 15,918 shares of this class of $ALGT stock.

$ALGT Insider Trading Activity

$ALGT insiders have traded $ALGT stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ALGT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MAURICE J JR GALLAGHER (Executive Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,701 shares for an estimated $3,234,342.
  • KENY FRANK WILPER (COO (former)) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 913 shares for an estimated $51,320.
  • SANDRA DOUGLASS MORGAN sold 350 shares for an estimated $28,269

$ALGT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $ALGT stock to their portfolio, and 108 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ALGT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ALGT in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Raymond James issued a "Strong Buy" rating on 04/02/2025

$ALGT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ALGT recently. We have seen 2 analysts offer price targets for $ALGT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Strong Buy from Raymond James set a target price of $90.0 on 04/02/2025
  • Catherine O'Brien from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $83.0 on 11/15/2024

