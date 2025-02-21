Insider Sale: COO of $DAWN Sells 4,370 Shares

Charles N II York, the COO of $DAWN, sold 4,370 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $52,278. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 252,638 shares of this class of $DAWN stock.

$DAWN Insider Trading Activity

$DAWN insiders have traded $DAWN stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DAWN stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SAMUEL C. BLACKMAN (HEAD OF R&D) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 102,206 shares for an estimated $1,499,675 .

. JEREMY BENDER (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 22,602 shares for an estimated $283,550 .

. ADAM DUBOW (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 7,811 shares for an estimated $97,390 .

. CHARLES N II YORK (COO, CFO AND SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,972 shares for an estimated $86,651.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$DAWN Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 87 institutional investors add shares of $DAWN stock to their portfolio, and 88 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.