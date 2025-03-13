News & Insights

Insider Sale: COO & CLO of $CDTX Sells 1,664 Shares

March 13, 2025 — 06:45 pm EDT

Shane Ward, the COO & CLO of $CDTX, sold 1,664 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $36,542. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,674 shares of this class of $CDTX stock.

$CDTX Insider Trading Activity

$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939
  • SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542

$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

