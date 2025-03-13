Insider Sale: COO & CLO of $CDTX Sells 1,664 Shares

Shane Ward, the COO & CLO of $CDTX, sold 1,664 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $36,542. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 14,674 shares of this class of $CDTX stock.
$CDTX Insider Trading Activity
$CDTX insiders have traded $CDTX stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CDTX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LESLIE TARI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) sold 1,773 shares for an estimated $38,939
- SHANE WARD (COO & CLO) sold 1,664 shares for an estimated $36,542
$CDTX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 30 institutional investors add shares of $CDTX stock to their portfolio, and 12 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- TCG CROSSOVER MANAGEMENT, LLC added 1,005,901 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $27,038,618
- VR ADVISER, LLC added 765,723 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $20,582,634
- VIVO CAPITAL, LLC added 670,600 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,025,728
- BVF INC/IL added 389,731 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,475,969
- RA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, L.P. added 389,716 shares (+55.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,475,566
- MONASHEE INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 369,099 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,921,381
- ADAGE CAPITAL PARTNERS GP, L.L.C. added 327,199 shares (+765.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $8,795,109
