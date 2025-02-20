Insider Sale: COO & CFO of $SRRK Sells 7,809 Shares

Edward H Myles, the COO & CFO of $SRRK, sold 7,809 shares of the company on 02-18-2025 for an estimated $287,597. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 140,740 shares of this class of $SRRK stock.

$SRRK Insider Trading Activity

$SRRK insiders have traded $SRRK stock on the open market 36 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 36 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SRRK stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PUBLIC EQUITIES, L.P. INVUS has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 2,009,433 shares for an estimated $82,397,638 .

. SRINIVAS AKKARAJU has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 1,175,713 shares for an estimated $34,385,672 .

. EDWARD H MYLES (COO & CFO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 263,775 shares for an estimated $7,616,990 .

. JING L. MARANTZ (CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 125,655 shares for an estimated $3,605,332 .

. JAY T. BACKSTROM (CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 40,680 shares for an estimated $1,662,573 .

. TRACEY SACCO (Chief Commercial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 33,890 shares for an estimated $940,603 .

. JUNLIN HO (GENERAL COUNSEL) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 14,781 shares for an estimated $610,970 .

. MO QATANANI (CHIEF SCIENTIFIC OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,283 shares for an estimated $341,327 .

. CARYN PARLAVECCHIO (CHRO) sold 6,434 shares for an estimated $284,364

$SRRK Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 143 institutional investors add shares of $SRRK stock to their portfolio, and 97 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

