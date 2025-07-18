Insider Sale: COO of $BTCS Sells 112,779 Shares

Michal Handerhan, the COO of $BTCS, sold 112,779 shares of the company on 07-16-2025 for an estimated $677,091. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,641,581 shares of this class of $BTCS stock.

$BTCS Insider Trading Activity

$BTCS insiders have traded $BTCS stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BTCS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAL HANDERHAN (COO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $1,653,906 .

. CHARLES W ALLEN (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 200,000 shares for an estimated $282,539.

$BTCS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 12 institutional investors add shares of $BTCS stock to their portfolio, and 4 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

