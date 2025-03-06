Insider Sale: COO of $BCC Sells 4,500 Shares

Jeffrey Robert Strom, the COO of $BCC, sold 4,500 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $450,956. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 38,026 shares of this class of $BCC stock.
$BCC Insider Trading Activity
$BCC insiders have traded $BCC stock on the open market 7 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 7 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- THOMAS E CARLILE sold 9,591 shares for an estimated $1,403,136
- JEFFREY ROBERT STROM (COO) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $450,956
- KRISTOPHER J MATULA has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,500 shares for an estimated $315,387.
- JILL TWEDT (SVP General Counsel & Corp Sec) sold 2,000 shares for an estimated $249,474
- TROY LITTLE (EVP, Wood Products) sold 1,192 shares for an estimated $168,590
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 159 institutional investors add shares of $BCC stock to their portfolio, and 231 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 1,239,115 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $174,690,432
- FMR LLC added 264,674 shares (+209.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,459,151
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP removed 217,654 shares (-8.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $25,870,354
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 195,773 shares (+37.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,269,578
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 131,498 shares (-51.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,629,852
- ACADIAN ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC removed 124,225 shares (-13.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,765,383
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 121,790 shares (+12.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,475,959
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.