Insider Sale: COO and President of $HES Sells 7,766 Shares

Gregory P. Hill, the COO and President of $HES, sold 7,766 shares of the company on 03-20-2025 for an estimated $1,212,272. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 155,954 shares of this class of $HES stock.

$HES Insider Trading Activity

$HES insiders have traded $HES stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 29 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN B HESS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 18 sales selling 886,573 shares for an estimated $128,488,934 .

. GREGORY P. HILL (COO and President, E&P) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 120,729 shares for an estimated $17,781,216 .

. GEURT G SCHOONMAN (Senior Vice President) sold 6,000 shares for an estimated $851,460

$HES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 378 institutional investors add shares of $HES stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HES Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $HES in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/09/2024

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/04/2024

Piper Sandler issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/01/2024

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 09/30/2024

$HES Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $HES recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $HES in the last 6 months, with a median target of $167.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Roger Read from Wells Fargo set a target price of $193.0 on 12/09/2024

on 12/09/2024 Nitin Kumar from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $199.0 on 11/19/2024

on 11/19/2024 Stewart Glickman from CFRA set a target price of $145.0 on 10/31/2024

on 10/31/2024 Paul Cheng from Scotiabank set a target price of $167.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Phillip Jungwirth from BMO Capital set a target price of $160.0 on 10/04/2024

on 10/04/2024 Ryan Todd from Piper Sandler set a target price of $167.0 on 10/01/2024

on 10/01/2024 Doug Leggate from Wolfe Research set a target price of $150.0 on 09/30/2024

