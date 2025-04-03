Insider Sale: COO of $AAPL Sells 17,292 Shares

JEFFREY E WILLIAMS, the COO of $AAPL, sold 17,292 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $3,879,287. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 392,539 shares of this class of $AAPL stock.
$AAPL Insider Trading Activity
$AAPL insiders have traded $AAPL stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- ARTHUR D LEVINSON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 201,516 shares for an estimated $45,807,646.
- JEFFREY E WILLIAMS (COO) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 135,493 shares for an estimated $32,948,086.
- TIMOTHY D COOK (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 108,136 shares for an estimated $24,184,658.
- LUCA MAESTRI (Senior Vice President, CFO) sold 59,305 shares for an estimated $13,433,768
- KATHERINE L. ADAMS (SVP, GC and Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 38,822 shares for an estimated $8,683,252.
- CHRIS KONDO (Principal Accounting Officer) sold 4,130 shares for an estimated $945,233
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$AAPL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 2,048 institutional investors add shares of $AAPL stock to their portfolio, and 2,637 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 49,168,843 shares (+3.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $12,312,861,664
- LEGAL & GENERAL GROUP PLC removed 44,187,491 shares (-28.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $11,065,431,496
- BANK OF AMERICA CORP /DE/ added 37,892,238 shares (+46.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,488,974,239
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 29,799,433 shares (+2.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $7,462,374,011
- FMR LLC removed 22,218,388 shares (-6.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,563,928,722
- PROFICIO CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC added 20,966,232 shares (+23555.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,250,363,817
- NORTHERN TRUST CORP added 20,079,472 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,028,301,378
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$AAPL Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $AAPL stock 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AAPL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE MARJORIE TAYLOR GREENE has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 03/17, 02/12, 11/01 and 0 sales.
- REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 4 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 12/19 and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 02/24, 02/21, 02/03.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 02/05, 01/17.
- SENATOR TOMMY TUBERVILLE has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $100,000 on 01/10, 10/29.
- REPRESENTATIVE JAMES COMER purchased up to $15,000 on 01/02.
- REPRESENTATIVE NANCY PELOSI sold up to $25,000,000 on 12/31.
- SENATOR SHELDON WHITEHOUSE sold up to $50,000 on 12/19.
- REPRESENTATIVE LAUREL M. LEE purchased up to $50,000 on 10/07.
- REPRESENTATIVE THOMAS R. SUOZZI sold up to $50,000 on 10/07.
To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.
$AAPL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AAPL in the last several months. We have seen 12 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 5 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 03/12/2025
- UBS issued a "Reduce" rating on 02/21/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/19/2025
- Jefferies issued a "Underperform" rating on 02/19/2025
- Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 02/13/2025
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 01/31/2025
- KeyBanc issued a "Underweight" rating on 01/31/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $AAPL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $AAPL forecast page.
$AAPL Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AAPL recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $AAPL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $252.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Erik Woodring from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $252.0 on 03/12/2025
- An analyst from D.A. Davidson set a target price of $290.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from Evercore ISI set a target price of $260.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from Redburn Partners set a target price of $230.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from Barclays set a target price of $197.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from UBS set a target price of $270.0 on 01/31/2025
- An analyst from Goldman Sachs set a target price of $294.0 on 01/31/2025
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.