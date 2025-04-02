Insider Sale: Controller of $ZION Sells 316 Shares

Robert Ryan Richards, the Controller of $ZION, sold 316 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $15,635. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 30,354 shares of this class of $ZION stock.

$ZION Insider Trading Activity

$ZION insiders have traded $ZION stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ZION stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JENNIFER ANNE SMITH (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 30,663 shares for an estimated $1,724,001 .

. PAUL E. BURDISS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,506 shares for an estimated $580,434 .

. STEVEN DAN STEPHENS (Executive Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,388 shares for an estimated $580,368 .

. ERIC ELLINGSEN (Executive VP &) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $75,316

SCOTT J MCLEAN (President) sold 890 shares for an estimated $53,328

RENA A. MILLER (Executive VP & General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 429 shares for an estimated $25,455 .

. ROBERT RYAN RICHARDS (Controller) sold 316 shares for an estimated $15,635

JASON D. ARBUCKLE (SVP - Controller) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 187 shares for an estimated $10,941.

$ZION Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 199 institutional investors add shares of $ZION stock to their portfolio, and 223 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ZION Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ZION in the last several months. We have seen 0 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Barclays issued a "Underweight" rating on 10/22/2024

$ZION Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ZION recently. We have seen 9 analysts offer price targets for $ZION in the last 6 months, with a median target of $55.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $64.0 on 03/13/2025

on 03/13/2025 Brandon Berman from Neuberger Berman set a target price of $62.0 on 01/29/2025

on 01/29/2025 Matthew Clark from Piper Sandler set a target price of $54.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 David Rochester from Compass Point set a target price of $54.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Jon Arfstrom from RBC Capital set a target price of $57.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 David George from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $55.0 on 10/22/2024

on 10/22/2024 Terry McEvoy from Stephens set a target price of $55.0 on 10/22/2024

