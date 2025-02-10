Insider Sale: Contr of $EVR Sells 1,863 Shares

Paul Pensa, the Contr of $EVR, sold 1,863 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $523,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,531 shares of this class of $EVR stock.

$EVR Insider Trading Activity

$EVR insiders have traded $EVR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

EDWARD S HYMAN (Vice Chair EVR & Chairman EISI) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 255,825 shares for an estimated $77,128,362 .

. TIMOTHY GILBERT LALONDE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $895,212

PAUL PENSA (Contr, Prin. Acct.Officer) sold 1,863 shares for an estimated $523,922

$EVR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $EVR stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

