Insider Sale: Contr of $EVR Sells 1,863 Shares

Paul Pensa, the Contr of $EVR, sold 1,863 shares of the company on 02-07-2025 for an estimated $523,922. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 5,531 shares of this class of $EVR stock.
$EVR Insider Trading Activity
$EVR insiders have traded $EVR stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $EVR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- EDWARD S HYMAN (Vice Chair EVR & Chairman EISI) has made 0 purchases and 15 sales selling 255,825 shares for an estimated $77,128,362.
- TIMOTHY GILBERT LALONDE (Chief Financial Officer) sold 3,750 shares for an estimated $895,212
- PAUL PENSA (Contr, Prin. Acct.Officer) sold 1,863 shares for an estimated $523,922
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$EVR Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 265 institutional investors add shares of $EVR stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 579,924 shares (+73.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $146,917,946
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 379,218 shares (-99.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,071,088
- FMR LLC added 378,999 shares (+520.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $96,015,606
- LORD, ABBETT & CO. LLC added 284,336 shares (+44.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $72,033,682
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 274,814 shares (-41.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $69,621,378
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 259,402 shares (-91.8%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $65,716,902
- INVESCO LTD. added 216,847 shares (+20.3%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $54,936,018
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.