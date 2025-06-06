Insider Sale: Co-President ICS of $BR Sells 4,903 Shares

DOUGLAS RICHARD DESCHUTTER, the Co-President ICS of $BR, sold 4,903 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $1,204,966. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,263 shares of this class of $BR stock.

$BR Insider Trading Activity

$BR insiders have traded $BR stock on the open market 24 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 24 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TIMOTHY C GOKEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 107,680 shares for an estimated $25,464,508 .

. CHRISTOPHER JOHN PERRY (President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,357 shares for an estimated $5,259,034 .

. DOUGLAS RICHARD DESCHUTTER (Co-President ICS) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,959 shares for an estimated $2,416,127 .

. ROBERT N DUELKS has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 9,390 shares for an estimated $2,231,242 .

. BRETT KELLER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,442 shares for an estimated $1,308,257 .

. PAMELA L CARTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,829 shares for an estimated $1,169,745 .

. MAURA A. MARKUS sold 3,556 shares for an estimated $864,408

THOMAS P CAREY (Corporate VP) sold 3,607 shares for an estimated $855,797

HOPE M. JARKOWSKI (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,137 shares for an estimated $508,835 .

. RICHARD JOHN STINGI (Corporate VP and CHRO) sold 800 shares for an estimated $187,848

LAURA MATLIN (CVP, Deputy GC and CCO) sold 514 shares for an estimated $124,180

$BR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 509 institutional investors add shares of $BR stock to their portfolio, and 507 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$BR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $BR stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 01/13.

on 04/08 and 1 sale worth up to on 01/13. REPRESENTATIVE RICK LARSEN purchased up to $15,000 on 01/07.

$BR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BR in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Needham issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/03/2025

