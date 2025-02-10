Insider Sale: Co-President of $ARES Sells 700 Shares

R. Kipp deVeer, the Co-President of $ARES, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $134,106. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,150,000 shares of this class of $ARES stock.
$ARES Insider Trading Activity
$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 229 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 229 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,892,015.
- MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,889,875.
- BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,563,125.
- R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672.
- RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $38,973,032.
$ARES Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- BROWN ADVISORY INC added 3,320,404 shares (+3165.6%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $517,451,759
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC removed 1,583,295 shares (-91.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $246,740,692
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,507,058 shares (-8.1%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $234,859,918
- CLEARBRIDGE INVESTMENTS, LLC added 984,560 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $153,433,830
- MORGAN STANLEY added 840,109 shares (+44.2%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $130,922,586
- ARTISAN PARTNERS LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 781,900 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $121,851,296
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 679,462 shares (+9.0%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $105,887,358
