Insider Sale: Co-President of $ARES Sells 700 Shares

R. Kipp deVeer, the Co-President of $ARES, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-06-2025 for an estimated $134,106. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,150,000 shares of this class of $ARES stock.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 229 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 229 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 64 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,892,015 .

. MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 65 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,889,875 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 59 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $79,563,125 .

. R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672 .

. RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 24 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $38,973,032.

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 379 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 267 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

