Insider Sale: Co-Founder of $ARES Sells 8,850 Shares

March 06, 2025 — 09:01 pm EST

DAVID B KAPLAN, the Co-Founder of $ARES, sold 8,850 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,406,619. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,492 shares of this class of $ARES stock.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 157 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 157 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672.
  • DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,618,405.
  • BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 325,000 shares for an estimated $54,243,350.
  • MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $43,515,923.
  • RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 192,500 shares for an estimated $30,880,339.

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

  • WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP removed 1,765,726 shares (-10.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $312,586,473
  • TD ASSET MANAGEMENT INC added 1,276,743 shares (+4557.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $226,021,813
  • VANGUARD GROUP INC added 907,757 shares (+5.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $160,700,221
  • FMR LLC added 807,361 shares (+12.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $142,927,117
  • CAPITAL INTERNATIONAL INVESTORS removed 781,799 shares (-15.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $138,401,876
  • BOSTON PARTNERS removed 724,422 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $128,244,426
  • MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 611,414 shares (+394.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $108,238,620

