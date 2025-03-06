Insider Sale: Co-Founder of $ARES Sells 8,850 Shares

DAVID B KAPLAN, the Co-Founder of $ARES, sold 8,850 shares of the company on 03-04-2025 for an estimated $1,406,619. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 81,492 shares of this class of $ARES stock.

$ARES Insider Trading Activity

$ARES insiders have traded $ARES stock on the open market 157 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 157 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ARES stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

R. KIPP DEVEER (Co-President) has made 0 purchases and 17 sales selling 378,933 shares for an estimated $68,145,672 .

. DAVID B KAPLAN (Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 48 sales selling 350,000 shares for an estimated $59,618,405 .

. BENNETT ROSENTHAL (Co-Founder & Chairman of PEG) has made 0 purchases and 37 sales selling 325,000 shares for an estimated $54,243,350 .

. MICHAEL J AROUGHETI (Co-Founder, CEO and President) has made 0 purchases and 34 sales selling 250,000 shares for an estimated $43,515,923 .

. RYAN BERRY (Chief Mktg. & Strategy Officer) has made 0 purchases and 21 sales selling 192,500 shares for an estimated $30,880,339.

$ARES Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 370 institutional investors add shares of $ARES stock to their portfolio, and 311 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

