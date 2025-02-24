Insider Sale: CO-FOUNDER of $AMPS Sells 71,161 Shares

Gregg J Felton, the CO-FOUNDER of $AMPS, sold 71,161 shares of the company on 02-20-2025 for an estimated $349,400. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 4,023,696 shares of this class of $AMPS stock.

$AMPS Insider Trading Activity

$AMPS insiders have traded $AMPS stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMPS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LARS NORELL has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 11,094,547 shares for an estimated $54,010,553 .

. GREGG J FELTON (CO-FOUNDER, CEO & PRESIDENT) sold 71,161 shares for an estimated $349,400

$AMPS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 70 institutional investors add shares of $AMPS stock to their portfolio, and 62 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

