Insider Sale: Co -Exec. Chairman & President of $Z AND ZG Sells 11,659 Shares

Lloyd D Frink, the Co -Exec. Chairman & President of $Z AND ZG, sold 11,659 shares of the company on 07-23-2025 for an estimated $947,145. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,383,189 shares of this class of $Z AND ZG stock.

$Z AND ZG Insider Trading Activity

$Z AND ZG insiders have traded $Z AND ZG stock on the open market 61 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 61 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $Z AND ZG stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JUN CHOO (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 103,740 shares for an estimated $7,665,442 .

. LLOYD D FRINK (Co -Exec. Chairman & President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 80,000 shares for an estimated $6,436,844 .

. JEREMY HOFMANN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 50,214 shares for an estimated $3,981,933 .

. JEREMY WACKSMAN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 33,525 shares for an estimated $2,473,456 .

. DAN SPAULDING (Chief People Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,828 shares for an estimated $1,235,674 .

. ERROL G SAMUELSON (Chief Industry Dev. Officer) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 16,783 shares for an estimated $1,228,587 .

. JENNIFER ROCK (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 16,688 shares for an estimated $1,200,352 .

. GORDON SHERIDAN STEPHENSON sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $706,883

BRADLEY D. OWENS (General Counsel) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 7,678 shares for an estimated $561,072 .

. DAVID A. BEITEL (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 5,667 shares for an estimated $407,486 .

. ERIK C BLACHFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 2,378 shares for an estimated $174,327 .

. THIELKE CLAIRE CORMIER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,654 shares for an estimated $120,282.

