Insider Sale: Co-Chief Executive Officer of $WRBY Sells 50,000 Shares

Neil Harris Blumenthal, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of $WRBY, sold 50,000 shares of the company on 01-30-2025 for an estimated $1,380,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 80.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 12,177 shares of this class of $WRBY stock.

$WRBY Insider Trading Activity

$WRBY insiders have traded $WRBY stock on the open market 25 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WRBY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DAVID ABRAHAM GILBOA (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 1,046,287 shares for an estimated $24,753,793 .

. NEIL HARRIS BLUMENTHAL (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 663,306 shares for an estimated $15,732,689 .

. BRADLEY E SINGER has made 2 purchases buying 75,000 shares for an estimated $965,750 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. STEVEN CLIVE MILLER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 43,904 shares for an estimated $795,699.

$WRBY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 114 institutional investors add shares of $WRBY stock to their portfolio, and 83 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

