Insider Sale: Co-Chief Executive Officer of $TXO Sells 31,517 Shares

Gary D. Simpson, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of $TXO, sold 31,517 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $601,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 408,053 shares of this class of $TXO stock.
$TXO Insider Trading Activity
$TXO insiders have traded $TXO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- KEITH A HUTTON has made 3 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,905,020 and 0 sales.
- BRENT W. CLUM (Co-CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,219 shares for an estimated $744,524.
- GARY D. SIMPSON (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold 31,517 shares for an estimated $601,344
- WILLIAM H III ADAMS purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $236,997
- SCOTT T. AGOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,775 shares for an estimated $107,357
- PHILLIP R KEVIL has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $32,150 and 0 sales.
$TXO Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $TXO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GOLDMAN SACHS GROUP INC removed 628,840 shares (-52.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,589,665
- CIBC PRIVATE WEALTH GROUP LLC added 313,049 shares (+41.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,271,745
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN removed 133,348 shares (-94.3%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,245,580
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 80,277 shares (+103.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,351,864
- KIM, LLC removed 79,734 shares (-13.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,342,720
- UBS GROUP AG added 68,859 shares (+769.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,159,585
- ENERGY INCOME PARTNERS, LLC added 68,796 shares (+10.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,158,524
