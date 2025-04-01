Insider Sale: Co-Chief Executive Officer of $TXO Sells 31,517 Shares

Gary D. Simpson, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of $TXO, sold 31,517 shares of the company on 04-01-2025 for an estimated $601,344. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 408,053 shares of this class of $TXO stock.

$TXO Insider Trading Activity

$TXO insiders have traded $TXO stock on the open market 11 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXO stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

KEITH A HUTTON has made 3 purchases buying 120,000 shares for an estimated $1,905,020 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. BRENT W. CLUM (Co-CEO and CFO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 39,219 shares for an estimated $744,524 .

. GARY D. SIMPSON (Co-Chief Executive Officer) sold 31,517 shares for an estimated $601,344

WILLIAM H III ADAMS purchased 14,000 shares for an estimated $236,997

SCOTT T. AGOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 5,775 shares for an estimated $107,357

PHILLIP R KEVIL has made 3 purchases buying 2,000 shares for an estimated $32,150 and 0 sales.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$TXO Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 29 institutional investors add shares of $TXO stock to their portfolio, and 15 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.