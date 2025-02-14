News & Insights

Stocks
RVLV

Insider Sale: CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV Sells 61 Shares

February 14, 2025 — 07:45 pm EST

Written by Quiver InsiderRadar for Quiver Quantitative->

Michael Mente, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV, sold 61 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RVLV stock.

$RVLV Insider Trading Activity

$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
  • MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
  • DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
  • JESSE TIMMERMANS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 91,625 shares for an estimated $2,814,720

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.


This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.


This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
Quiver Quantitative logo
Quiver Quantitative Contributor
Track the performance and holdings of backtested trading strategies built on Quiver's datasets-> Build and test your own strategies, using Quiver's data-> Be the first to know the most important updates across all our datasets-> More articles by this author->

Stocks mentioned

RVLV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.