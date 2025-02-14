Insider Sale: CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV Sells 61 Shares

Michael Mente, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV, sold 61 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RVLV stock.
$RVLV Insider Trading Activity
$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
- MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
- DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989.
- JESSE TIMMERMANS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 91,625 shares for an estimated $2,814,720
$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 1,637,349 shares (-32.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $54,834,818
- MARSHALL WACE, LLP removed 700,382 shares (-98.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,455,793
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 564,561 shares (+16.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $18,907,147
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 521,213 shares (-79.1%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $17,455,423
- SILVERCREST ASSET MANAGEMENT GROUP LLC removed 468,023 shares (-50.3%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $11,597,609
- KAYNE ANDERSON RUDNICK INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLC removed 455,742 shares (-8.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $15,262,799
- DRIEHAUS CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC added 433,880 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $14,530,641
