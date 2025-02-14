Insider Sale: CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV Sells 61 Shares

Michael Mente, the CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of $RVLV, sold 61 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $1,923. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $RVLV stock.

$RVLV Insider Trading Activity

$RVLV insiders have traded $RVLV stock on the open market 154 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 154 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RVLV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL KARANIKOLAS (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989 .

. MICHAEL MENTE (CO-CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989 .

. DEVELOPMENT, INC. MMMK has made 0 purchases and 51 sales selling 1,665,757 shares for an estimated $53,243,989 .

. JESSE TIMMERMANS (CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER) sold 91,625 shares for an estimated $2,814,720

$RVLV Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 104 institutional investors add shares of $RVLV stock to their portfolio, and 118 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

