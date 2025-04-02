Insider Sale: Co-Chief Executive Officer of $AMLX Sells 21,490 Shares

Joshua B Cohen, the Co-Chief Executive Officer of $AMLX, sold 21,490 shares of the company on 03-31-2025 for an estimated $74,482. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,355,280 shares of this class of $AMLX stock.

$AMLX Insider Trading Activity

$AMLX insiders have traded $AMLX stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $AMLX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA B COHEN (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,407 shares for an estimated $160,371 .

. JUSTIN B. KLEE (Co-Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,411 shares for an estimated $160,242 .

. BERNHARDT G ZEIHER purchased 10,000 shares for an estimated $37,005

GINA MAZZARIELLO (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 9,458 shares for an estimated $31,006 .

. CAMILLE L BEDROSIAN (Chief Medical Officer) sold 5,421 shares for an estimated $30,007

$AMLX Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 62 institutional investors add shares of $AMLX stock to their portfolio, and 57 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$AMLX Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $AMLX in the last several months. We have seen 2 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bank of America Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 10/23/2024

H.C. Wainwright issued a "Buy" rating on 10/18/2024

$AMLX Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $AMLX recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $AMLX in the last 6 months, with a median target of $9.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Joel Beatty from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $11.0 on 11/18/2024

on 11/18/2024 Geoff Meacham from Bank of America Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Andrew Fein from H.C. Wainwright set a target price of $8.0 on 10/18/2024

on 10/18/2024 Marc Goodman from Leerink Partners set a target price of $4.0 on 10/18/2024

