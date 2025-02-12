Insider Sale: Co-Chairman & CEO of $GL Sells 8,577 Shares

FRANK M SVOBODA, the Co-Chairman & CEO of $GL, sold 8,577 shares of the company on 02-11-2025 for an estimated $1,040,119. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 28.6% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 21,371 shares of this class of $GL stock.

$GL Insider Trading Activity

$GL insiders have traded $GL stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

FRANK M SVOBODA (Co-Chairman & CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 38,788 shares for an estimated $4,409,755 .

. ROBERT BRIAN MITCHELL (EVP, General Counsel and CRO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $3,657,117 .

. MICHAEL SHANE HENRIE (SVP & Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,150 shares for an estimated $1,471,037 .

. JENNIFER ALLISON HAWORTH (EVP & Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 9,000 shares for an estimated $1,016,153 .

. MARK A BLINN sold 3,000 shares for an estimated $339,705

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$GL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 218 institutional investors add shares of $GL stock to their portfolio, and 289 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.