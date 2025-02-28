Insider Sale: Co-CEO of $TENB Sells 6,681 Shares

Stephen A Vintz, the Co-CEO of $TENB, sold 6,681 shares of the company on 02-27-2025 for an estimated $254,946. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 316,523 shares of this class of $TENB stock.

$TENB Insider Trading Activity

$TENB insiders have traded $TENB stock on the open market 21 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 21 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TENB stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

STEPHEN A VINTZ (Co-CEO,Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 28,879 shares for an estimated $1,143,317 .

. MARK C. THURMOND (Co-CEO,Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 10 sales selling 25,546 shares for an estimated $1,016,100 .

. AMIT YORAN (President, CEO and Chairman) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 15,874 shares for an estimated $667,666 .

. RAYMOND JR. VICKS sold 809 shares for an estimated $31,162

$TENB Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 158 institutional investors add shares of $TENB stock to their portfolio, and 160 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

