Insider Sale: Co-CEO & President of $BKKT Sells 14,440 Shares

Andrew A Main, the Co-CEO & President of $BKKT, sold 14,440 shares of the company on 07-15-2025 for an estimated $262,952. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.2% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 431,963 shares of this class of $BKKT stock.

$BKKT Insider Trading Activity

$BKKT insiders have traded $BKKT stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BKKT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ANDREW A MAIN (Co-CEO & President) sold 14,440 shares for an estimated $262,952

DE'ANA DOW sold 19,200 shares for an estimated $247,530

MARC D'ANNUNZIO (General Counsel & Secretary) sold 10,000 shares for an estimated $142,082

KAREN ALEXANDER (Chief Financial Officer) sold 671 shares for an estimated $12,218

$BKKT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 15 institutional investors add shares of $BKKT stock to their portfolio, and 27 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

