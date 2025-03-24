Insider Sale: Co-CEO CIB of $JPM Sells 25,000 Shares

Troy L Rohrbaugh, the Co-CEO CIB of $JPM, sold 25,000 shares of the company on 03-24-2025 for an estimated $6,175,485. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 15.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 133,381 shares of this class of $JPM stock.

$JPM Insider Trading Activity

$JPM insiders have traded $JPM stock on the open market 23 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 23 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

$JPM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,881 institutional investors add shares of $JPM stock to their portfolio, and 2,088 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$JPM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $JPM stock 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 7 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $JPM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

$JPM Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $JPM in the last several months. We have seen 8 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 1 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/15/2025

Wolfe Research issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/03/2025

Evercore ISI issued a "Outperform" rating on 01/02/2025

Seaport Global issued a "Buy" rating on 10/14/2024

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/14/2024

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/14/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/10/2024

$JPM Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $JPM recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $JPM in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from Robert W. Baird set a target price of $220.0 on 03/07/2025

on 03/07/2025 Glenn Schorr from Evercore ISI set a target price of $264.0 on 01/02/2025

on 01/02/2025 Chris Kotowski from Oppenheimer set a target price of $232.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Jason Goldberg from Barclays set a target price of $257.0 on 10/14/2024

on 10/14/2024 Keith Horowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $215.0 on 10/10/2024

on 10/10/2024 Mike Mayo from Wells Fargo set a target price of $225.0 on 10/10/2024

