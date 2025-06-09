Insider Sale: CMO - Dollar Tree of $DLTR Sells 21,026 Shares

Richard L McNeely, the CMO - Dollar Tree of $DLTR, sold 21,026 shares of the company on 06-06-2025 for an estimated $1,989,480. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 29.4% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 50,419 shares of this class of $DLTR stock.

$DLTR Insider Trading Activity

$DLTR insiders have traded $DLTR stock on the open market 8 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 4 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RICHARD L MCNEELY (CMO - Dollar Tree) sold 21,026 shares for an estimated $1,989,480

STEWART GLENDINNING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 17,000 shares for an estimated $1,236,749 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. WILLIAM W III DOUGLAS has made 2 purchases buying 7,500 shares for an estimated $520,822 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. ADITYA MAHESHWARI (Chief Accounting Officer) sold 1,238 shares for an estimated $92,484

MICHAEL C JR CREEDON (Chief Executive Officer) sold 413 shares for an estimated $31,161

JONATHAN LEIKEN (Chief Legal Officer) sold 177 shares for an estimated $13,374

$DLTR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 358 institutional investors add shares of $DLTR stock to their portfolio, and 412 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$DLTR Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $DLTR stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DLTR stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JULIE JOHNSON has traded it 2 times. They made 1 purchase worth up to $15,000 on 01/15 and 1 sale worth up to $15,000 on 04/01.

$DLTR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $DLTR in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/02/2025

Citigroup issued a "Positive" rating on 05/20/2025

Truist Financial issued a "Buy" rating on 05/06/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 05/05/2025

$DLTR Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $DLTR recently. We have seen 6 analysts offer price targets for $DLTR in the last 6 months, with a median target of $86.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Edward Kelly from Wells Fargo set a target price of $105.0 on 06/02/2025

on 06/02/2025 Scot Ciccarelli from Truist Financial set a target price of $89.0 on 05/06/2025

on 05/06/2025 Zhihan Ma from Bernstein set a target price of $82.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 John Heinbockel from Guggenheim set a target price of $100.0 on 05/05/2025

on 05/05/2025 An analyst from Telsey Advisory set a target price of $82.0 on 03/27/2025

