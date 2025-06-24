Insider Sale: CMO & CTO of $DXPE Sells 2,000 Shares

PAZ MAESTAS, the CMO & CTO of $DXPE, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $162,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 605,737 shares of this class of $DXPE stock.
$DXPE Insider Trading Activity
$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,328 shares for an estimated $1,045,955.
- TIMOTHY P HALTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $893,750.
- DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117
- KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702
- DAVID MOLERO SANTOS (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 650 shares for an estimated $52,845
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 744,587 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $61,517,777
- MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS LTD. removed 448,037 shares (-62.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $36,855,523
- FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP added 372,493 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $30,641,274
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC removed 202,224 shares (-30.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $16,634,946
- CASTLEKNIGHT MANAGEMENT LP removed 117,300 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,649,098
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 112,021 shares (+661.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $9,214,847
- WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP added 109,151 shares (+13.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $8,978,761
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.