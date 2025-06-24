Insider Sale: CMO & CTO of $DXPE Sells 2,000 Shares

PAZ MAESTAS, the CMO & CTO of $DXPE, sold 2,000 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $162,320. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 605,737 shares of this class of $DXPE stock.

$DXPE Insider Trading Activity

$DXPE insiders have traded $DXPE stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 8 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $DXPE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

PAZ MAESTAS (CMO & CTO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 12,328 shares for an estimated $1,045,955 .

. TIMOTHY P HALTER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 10,000 shares for an estimated $893,750 .

. DAVID R LITTLE (Chairman & CEO) purchased 5,999 shares for an estimated $496,117

KENT NEE HUNG YEE (CFO) sold 3,457 shares for an estimated $305,702

DAVID MOLERO SANTOS (CHIEF ACCOUNTING OFFICER) sold 650 shares for an estimated $52,845

$DXPE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $DXPE stock to their portfolio, and 112 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

