Insider Sale: CLO & Secretary of $LGND Sells 500 Shares

Andrew Reardon, the CLO & Secretary of $LGND, sold 500 shares of the company on 06-23-2025 for an estimated $57,042. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 31,903 shares of this class of $LGND stock.

$LGND Insider Trading Activity

$LGND insiders have traded $LGND stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 5 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $LGND stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

TODD C DAVIS (Chief Executive Officer) has made 3 purchases buying 9,510 shares for an estimated $1,000,456 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. OCTAVIO ESPINOZA (Chief Financial Officer) has made 2 purchases buying 1,500 shares for an estimated $156,090 and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated $575,148 .

and 1 sale selling 5,000 shares for an estimated . ANDREW REARDON (CLO & Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,000 shares for an estimated $218,312.

$LGND Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 129 institutional investors add shares of $LGND stock to their portfolio, and 131 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.