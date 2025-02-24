Insider Sale: CLO of $ROL Sells 13,193 Shares

Elizabeth B Chandler, the CLO of $ROL, sold 13,193 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $675,217. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 14.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 76,526 shares of this class of $ROL stock.

$ROL Insider Trading Activity

$ROL insiders have traded $ROL stock on the open market 4 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 4 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ELIZABETH B CHANDLER (CLO, GC, CORPORATE SECRETARY) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 22,563 shares for an estimated $1,149,480 .

. TIMOTHY CURTIS ROLLINS sold 14,750 shares for an estimated $735,766

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$ROL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 324 institutional investors add shares of $ROL stock to their portfolio, and 340 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$ROL Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $ROL stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ROL stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE RICK W. ALLEN purchased up to $50,000 on 12/12.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.