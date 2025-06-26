Insider Sale: CLO & CCO of $BILL Sells 1,780 Shares

Rajesh A. Aji, the CLO & CCO of $BILL, sold 1,780 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $80,545. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,298 shares of this class of $BILL stock.

$BILL Insider Trading Activity

$BILL insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,656 shares for an estimated $466,905 .

. RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,261 shares for an estimated $192,190 .

. ALISON WAGONFELD sold 979 shares for an estimated $97,900

$BILL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $BILL stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$BILL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025

Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025

