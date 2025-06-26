Insider Sale: CLO & CCO of $BILL Sells 1,780 Shares

Rajesh A. Aji, the CLO & CCO of $BILL, sold 1,780 shares of the company on 06-24-2025 for an estimated $80,545. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 16.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 9,298 shares of this class of $BILL stock.
$BILL Insider Trading Activity
$BILL insiders have traded $BILL stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $BILL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- GERMAINE COTA (SVP, FINANCE & ACCOUNTING) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,656 shares for an estimated $466,905.
- RAJESH A. AJI (CLO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 4,261 shares for an estimated $192,190.
- ALISON WAGONFELD sold 979 shares for an estimated $97,900
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$BILL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 228 institutional investors add shares of $BILL stock to their portfolio, and 269 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- NEWLANDS MANAGEMENT OPERATIONS LLC removed 2,620,062 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $120,234,645
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 2,355,409 shares (-18.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $108,089,719
- ABDIEL CAPITAL ADVISORS, LP removed 2,281,746 shares (-44.9%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $104,709,323
- MORGAN STANLEY removed 1,524,226 shares (-68.3%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $69,946,731
- CONTOUR ASSET MANAGEMENT LLC added 1,433,500 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $65,783,315
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 1,309,337 shares (+110.9%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $60,085,474
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 1,165,398 shares (+133.5%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $53,480,114
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
$BILL Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $BILL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/16/2025
- Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/09/2025
- Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 01/07/2025
To track analyst ratings and price targets for $BILL, check out Quiver Quantitative's $BILL forecast page.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.