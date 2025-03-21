Insider Sale: CLO and Corp Secretary of $CHPT Sells 24,494 Shares

Rebecca Chavez, the CLO and Corp Secretary of $CHPT, sold 24,494 shares of the company on 03-21-2025 for an estimated $16,016. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 2.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,173,568 shares of this class of $CHPT stock.

$CHPT Insider Trading Activity

$CHPT insiders have traded $CHPT stock on the open market 13 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 13 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CHPT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

REBECCA CHAVEZ (CLO and Corp Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 93,348 shares for an estimated $96,471 .

. HENRIK GERDES (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 65,317 shares for an estimated $81,530 .

. JAGDEEP CA SINGH (CCXO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 73,005 shares for an estimated $74,985 .

. MANSI KHETANI (CFO) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,774 shares for an estimated $64,235 .

. RICHARD WILMER (President and CEO) sold 27,252 shares for an estimated $36,790

$CHPT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 92 institutional investors add shares of $CHPT stock to their portfolio, and 199 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$CHPT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $CHPT recently. We have seen 3 analysts offer price targets for $CHPT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $2.0.

Here are some recent targets:

An analyst from UBS set a target price of $1.5 on 03/05/2025

on 03/05/2025 Chris Dendrinos from RBC Capital set a target price of $2.0 on 12/05/2024

on 12/05/2024 Stephen Gengaro from Stifel Nicolaus set a target price of $2.0 on 10/29/2024

