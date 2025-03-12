Insider Sale: CIO & CCO of $REPX Sells 958 Shares

Corey Neil Riley, the CIO & CCO of $REPX, sold 958 shares of the company on 03-10-2025 for an estimated $26,718. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 125,974 shares of this class of $REPX stock.
$REPX Insider Trading Activity
$REPX insiders have traded $REPX stock on the open market 14 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 14 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $REPX stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- BOBBY RILEY (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 8 sales selling 45,283 shares for an estimated $1,432,196.
- COREY NEIL RILEY (CIO & CCO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 20,863 shares for an estimated $555,829.
- PHILIP A RILEY (CFO & EVP STRATEGY) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 15,703 shares for an estimated $416,153.
To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.
$REPX Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 90 institutional investors add shares of $REPX stock to their portfolio, and 48 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- YORKTOWN ENERGY PARTNERS VIII, L.P. removed 287,627 shares (-50.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $9,181,053
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 207,319 shares (+29.4%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $6,617,622
- DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP added 101,309 shares (+50.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,233,783
- AMERICAN CENTURY COMPANIES INC added 100,891 shares (+35.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $3,220,440
- UBS GROUP AG added 87,575 shares (+360.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,795,394
- PRUDENTIAL FINANCIAL INC added 47,702 shares (+304.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,522,647
- ZIMMER PARTNERS, LP removed 43,800 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,160,262
To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.
This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.
This article was originally published on Quiver News, read the full story.
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.