Insider Sale: Chief Transformation Officer of $WAY Sells 182,914 Shares

T. Craig Bridge, the Chief Transformation Officer of $WAY, sold 182,914 shares of the company on 02-26-2025 for an estimated $7,710,684. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 26.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 519,658 shares of this class of $WAY stock.

$WAY Insider Trading Activity

$WAY insiders have traded $WAY stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $WAY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LUXCO S.A R.L. DERBY sold 9,830,143 shares for an estimated $393,205,720

PENSION PLAN INVESTMENT BOARD CANADA sold 7,517,168 shares for an estimated $300,686,720

CAPITAL INVESTORS LLC BAIN sold 5,652,689 shares for an estimated $218,193,795

PAUL G MOSKOWITZ sold 5,652,689 shares for an estimated $218,193,795

T. CRAIG BRIDGE (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 182,914 shares for an estimated $7,710,684

STEVEN M ORESKOVICH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 16,666 shares for an estimated $564,857 .

. MELISSA F. (MISSY) MILLER (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,400 shares for an estimated $143,326.

