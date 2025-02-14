Insider Sale: Chief Transformation Officer of $CME Sells 5,066 Shares

Ken Vroman, the Chief Transformation Officer of $CME, sold 5,066 shares of the company on 02-13-2025 for an estimated $1,266,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 23.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 16,715 shares of this class of $CME stock.
$CME Insider Trading Activity
$CME insiders have traded $CME stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 6 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JULIE WINKLER (Sr MD Chief Commercial Officer) sold 11,592 shares for an estimated $2,888,378
- BRYAN T DURKIN sold 7,593 shares for an estimated $1,629,381
- KEN VROMAN (Chief Transformation Officer) sold 5,066 shares for an estimated $1,266,500
- SUNIL CUTINHO (Chief Information Officer) sold 4,500 shares for an estimated $1,019,878
- WILLIAM R SHEPARD has made 6 purchases buying 1,997 shares for an estimated $454,025 and 0 sales.
- TIMOTHY FRANCIS MCCOURT (Sr MD Global Head Equity & FX) sold 1,374 shares for an estimated $312,056
- TIMOTHY S. BITSBERGER has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 1,000 shares for an estimated $226,957.
- ELIZABETH A COOK sold 750 shares for an estimated $169,751
- LYNNE FITZPATRICK (Sr MD Chief Financial Officer) sold 754 shares for an estimated $163,610
- MARTIN J GEPSMAN sold 400 shares for an estimated $89,168
$CME Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 710 institutional investors add shares of $CME stock to their portfolio, and 617 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MORGAN STANLEY added 4,792,463 shares (+76.1%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,057,456,960
- GQG PARTNERS LLC removed 2,044,609 shares (-98.6%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $474,819,548
- PARNASSUS INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 1,890,660 shares (-83.8%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $439,067,971
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ added 1,775,206 shares (+68.7%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $391,699,203
- AMUNDI removed 1,360,003 shares (-38.4%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $315,833,496
- CAPITAL WEALTH PLANNING, LLC added 996,498 shares (+69.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $231,416,730
- EGERTON CAPITAL (UK) LLP added 964,421 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $223,967,488
$CME Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $CME stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $CME stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JOHN JAMES sold up to $15,000 on 09/04.
