Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $YUMC Sells 4,000 Shares

Leila Zhang, the Chief Technology Officer of $YUMC, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $202,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,075 shares of this class of $YUMC stock.
$YUMC Insider Trading Activity
$YUMC insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 37,252 shares for an estimated $1,851,666
- DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716.
- LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $202,358
- JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $187,999
- JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000
$YUMC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $YUMC stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- WILLIAM BLAIR INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC added 5,063,332 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $243,900,702
- FMR LLC added 4,969,073 shares (+138.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $239,360,246
- MAWER INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LTD. added 4,217,960 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $203,179,133
- MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/ removed 3,618,546 shares (-46.7%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $174,305,360
- BANK OF NEW YORK MELLON CORP added 2,980,589 shares (+399.0%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $143,574,972
- ARROWSTREET CAPITAL, LIMITED PARTNERSHIP added 2,570,419 shares (+117.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $123,817,083
- PRINCIPAL FINANCIAL GROUP INC added 2,531,518 shares (+32.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $121,943,222
