Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $YUMC Sells 4,000 Shares

March 14, 2025 — 06:15 am EDT

Leila Zhang, the Chief Technology Officer of $YUMC, sold 4,000 shares of the company on 03-14-2025 for an estimated $202,358. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 7.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,075 shares of this class of $YUMC stock.

$YUMC Insider Trading Activity

$YUMC insiders have traded $YUMC stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YUMC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

  • JOEY WAT (Chief Executive Officer) sold 37,252 shares for an estimated $1,851,666
  • DUODUO (HOWARD) HUANG (Chief Supply Chain Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 6,377 shares for an estimated $302,716.
  • LEILA ZHANG (Chief Technology Officer) sold 4,000 shares for an estimated $202,358
  • JEFF KUAI (General Manager, Pizza Hut) sold 3,900 shares for an estimated $187,999
  • JERRY DING (Chief People Officer) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $50,000

$YUMC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 283 institutional investors add shares of $YUMC stock to their portfolio, and 349 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

