Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $YELP Sells 21,165 Shares

Sam Eaton, the Chief Technology Officer of $YELP, sold 21,165 shares of the company on 02-21-2025 for an estimated $754,837. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 12.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 153,983 shares of this class of $YELP stock.

$YELP Insider Trading Activity

$YELP insiders have traded $YELP stock on the open market 17 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 17 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $YELP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSEPH R NACHMAN (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 41,999 shares for an estimated $1,510,100 .

. DAVID A SCHWARZBACH (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $1,175,163 .

. SAM EATON (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 33,000 shares for an estimated $1,172,460 .

. CARMEN AMARA (Chief People Officer) sold 12,854 shares for an estimated $490,612

CRAIG SALDANHA (Chief Product Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 3,000 shares for an estimated $114,440.

$YELP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 153 institutional investors add shares of $YELP stock to their portfolio, and 159 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

