Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $UDMY Sells 69,482 Shares

Eren Bali, the Chief Technology Officer of $UDMY, sold 69,482 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $625,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,156,050 shares of this class of $UDMY stock.
$UDMY Insider Trading Activity
$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000
- EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $945,163.
- SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250
- GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.
$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GREENVALE CAPITAL LLP removed 2,713,675 shares (-42.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $22,333,545
- OPHIR ASSET MANAGEMENT PTY LTD removed 1,462,364 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $10,879,988
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. added 1,306,778 shares (+1985.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $10,754,782
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 718,205 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,910,827
- UBS GROUP AG added 669,960 shares (+206.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,513,770
- QUAKER CAPITAL INVESTMENTS, LLC removed 564,433 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,645,283
- GRANAHAN INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 563,354 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $4,191,353
