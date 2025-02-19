Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $UDMY Sells 69,482 Shares

Eren Bali, the Chief Technology Officer of $UDMY, sold 69,482 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $625,497. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 3.1% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 2,156,050 shares of this class of $UDMY stock.

$UDMY Insider Trading Activity

$UDMY insiders have traded $UDMY stock on the open market 6 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 6 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $UDMY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LTD NASPERS sold 3,200,000 shares for an estimated $25,088,000

EREN BALI (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 105,000 shares for an estimated $945,163 .

. SARAH BLANCHARD (Chief Financial Officer) sold 45,000 shares for an estimated $362,250

GREGORY SCOTT BROWN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 20,000 shares for an estimated $172,079.

$UDMY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 85 institutional investors add shares of $UDMY stock to their portfolio, and 80 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

