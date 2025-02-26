Insider Sale: CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $TXRH Sells 2,050 Shares

Hernan E. Mujica, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $TXRH, sold 2,050 shares of the company on 02-24-2025 for an estimated $349,853. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 10.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,162 shares of this class of $TXRH stock.

$TXRH Insider Trading Activity

$TXRH insiders have traded $TXRH stock on the open market 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 5 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HERNAN E. MUJICA (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 3,550 shares for an estimated $653,243 .

. GREGORY N MOORE sold 2,700 shares for an estimated $454,302

CHRISTOPHER C. COLSON (CHIEF LEGAL & ADMIN OFFICER) sold 1,370 shares for an estimated $245,860

DONNA E EPPS sold 610 shares for an estimated $119,352

$TXRH Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 310 institutional investors add shares of $TXRH stock to their portfolio, and 295 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

$TXRH Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TXRH stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TXRH stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER sold up to $15,000 on 12/06.

