Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $TEAM Sells 1,330 Shares

RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN, the Chief Technology Officer of $TEAM, sold 1,330 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $413,989. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 179,403 shares of this class of $TEAM stock.

$TEAM Insider Trading Activity

$TEAM insiders have traded $TEAM stock on the open market 1728 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1728 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MICHAEL CANNON-BROOKES (CEO, Co-Founder) has made 0 purchases and 768 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $224,428,756 .

. SCOTT FARQUHAR has made 0 purchases and 768 sales selling 985,552 shares for an estimated $224,428,546 .

. ANUTTHARA BHARADWAJ (President) has made 0 purchases and 55 sales selling 31,342 shares for an estimated $8,206,052 .

. RAJEEV BASHYAM RAJAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 52 sales selling 30,326 shares for an estimated $7,986,742 .

. JOSEPH LEO BINZ (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 40 sales selling 9,042 shares for an estimated $2,516,839 .

. GENE LIU (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 42 sales selling 8,170 shares for an estimated $2,126,837 .

. HEATHER MIRJAHANGIR FERNANDEZ has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,250 shares for an estimated $1,302,300.

$TEAM Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 415 institutional investors add shares of $TEAM stock to their portfolio, and 402 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$TEAM Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $TEAM stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $TEAM stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 3 purchases worth up to $45,000 on 01/28 and 0 sales.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.