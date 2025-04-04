Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $SMR Sells 33,000 Shares

Jose N Jr Reyes, the Chief Technology Officer of $SMR, sold 33,000 shares of the company on 04-02-2025 for an estimated $499,290. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 6.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 516,207 shares of this class of $SMR stock.

$SMR Insider Trading Activity

$SMR insiders have traded $SMR stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SMR stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ROBERT K TEMPLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 196,478 shares for an estimated $3,232,120 .

. ROBERT RAMSEY HAMADY (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 71,966 shares for an estimated $1,351,381 .

. JOHN LAWRENCE HOPKINS (Chief Executive Officer) sold 66,502 shares for an estimated $1,093,691

JACQUELINE F. ENGEL (Interim VP, Accounting) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 54,459 shares for an estimated $1,089,442 .

. JOSE N JR REYES (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 52,990 shares for an estimated $828,045 .

. CARL M. FISHER (Chief Operating Officer) sold 15,961 shares for an estimated $262,494

CLAYTON SCOTT (Chief Commercial Officer) sold 14,535 shares for an estimated $239,042

$SMR Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 220 institutional investors add shares of $SMR stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$SMR Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SMR in the last several months. We have seen 1 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Craig-Hallum issued a "Buy" rating on 10/17/2024

