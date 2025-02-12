Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $SLDP Sells 187,500 Shares

Joshua Buettner-Garrett, the Chief Technology Officer of $SLDP, sold 187,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $246,412. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 865,304 shares of this class of $SLDP stock.
$SLDP Insider Trading Activity
$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,312,500 shares for an estimated $1,772,887.
- ERIK J ANDERSON sold 506,283 shares for an estimated $644,093
- STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 59,197 shares for an estimated $85,835
$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 944,572 shares (+444.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $1,275,172
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 912,649 shares (+12.3%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,724,906
- YAUPON CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP added 513,689 shares (+27.5%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $693,480
- JACOBS LEVY EQUITY MANAGEMENT, INC removed 268,116 shares (-40.2%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $361,956
- RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC added 189,896 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $256,359
- GSA CAPITAL PARTNERS LLP removed 164,252 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $221,740
- GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC added 152,907 shares (+4.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $288,994
