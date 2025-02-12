Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $SLDP Sells 187,500 Shares

Joshua Buettner-Garrett, the Chief Technology Officer of $SLDP, sold 187,500 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $246,412. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 17.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 865,304 shares of this class of $SLDP stock.

$SLDP Insider Trading Activity

$SLDP insiders have traded $SLDP stock on the open market 9 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 9 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SLDP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOSHUA BUETTNER-GARRETT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 1,312,500 shares for an estimated $1,772,887 .

. ERIK J ANDERSON sold 506,283 shares for an estimated $644,093

STEVEN H GOLDBERG sold 59,197 shares for an estimated $85,835

$SLDP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 55 institutional investors add shares of $SLDP stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

