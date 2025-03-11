Insider Sale: CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RGTI Sells 351,785 Shares

David Rivas, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RGTI, sold 351,785 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $2,730,906. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,094,738 shares of this class of $RGTI stock.
$RGTI Insider Trading Activity
$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,666,993 shares for an estimated $4,121,117.
- DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 441,631 shares for an estimated $2,875,568.
- MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750.
- CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $78,000
- HELENE GAIL SANDFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,362 shares for an estimated $52,795.
- RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272
$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- DEER MANAGEMENT CO. LLC removed 21,582,218 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $329,344,646
- VANGUARD GROUP INC added 5,280,128 shares (+81.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $80,574,753
- INVESCO LTD. added 4,518,978 shares (+7367.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $68,959,604
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,192,406 shares (+4480.5%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $48,716,115
- PENSERRA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC removed 2,982,417 shares (-65.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $45,511,683
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,445,372 shares (+25.9%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $37,316,376
- JPMORGAN CHASE & CO added 2,055,203 shares (+3295.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,362,397
