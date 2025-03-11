Insider Sale: CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RGTI Sells 351,785 Shares

David Rivas, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RGTI, sold 351,785 shares of the company on 03-11-2025 for an estimated $2,730,906. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 24.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,094,738 shares of this class of $RGTI stock.

$RGTI Insider Trading Activity

$RGTI insiders have traded $RGTI stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RGTI stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VENTURE PARTNERS X L.P. BESSEMER has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,666,993 shares for an estimated $4,121,117 .

. DAVID RIVAS (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 441,631 shares for an estimated $2,875,568 .

. MICHAEL S. CLIFTON has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 500,000 shares for an estimated $2,253,750 .

. CATHY L MCCARTHY sold 50,000 shares for an estimated $78,000

HELENE GAIL SANDFORD has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 66,362 shares for an estimated $52,795 .

. RICHARD DANIS (GENERAL COUNSEL & CORP. SEC.) sold 5,982 shares for an estimated $9,272

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$RGTI Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 189 institutional investors add shares of $RGTI stock to their portfolio, and 49 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.