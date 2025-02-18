Insider Sale: CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RAMP Sells 3,554 Shares

Mohsin Hussain, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $RAMP, sold 3,554 shares of the company on 02-14-2025 for an estimated $119,663. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 5.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 57,594 shares of this class of $RAMP stock.

$RAMP Insider Trading Activity

$RAMP insiders have traded $RAMP stock on the open market 10 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 10 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $RAMP stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

VIHAN SHARMA (CHIEF REVENUE OFFICER) sold 39,845 shares for an estimated $1,416,888

MOHSIN HUSSAIN (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,640 shares for an estimated $663,677 .

. KIMBERLY BLOOMSTON (CHIEF PRODUCT OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 18,786 shares for an estimated $573,532 .

. DEBORA B TOMLIN sold 9,765 shares for an estimated $244,808

$RAMP Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 140 institutional investors add shares of $RAMP stock to their portfolio, and 155 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

