Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $PLSE Sells 15,000 Shares

DARRIN UECKER, the Chief Technology Officer of $PLSE, sold 15,000 shares of the company on 06-12-2025 for an estimated $245,999. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 9.8% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 137,872 shares of this class of $PLSE stock.

$PLSE Insider Trading Activity

$PLSE insiders have traded $PLSE stock on the open market 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PLSE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

DARRIN UECKER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 30,000 shares for an estimated $485,700.

$PLSE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 41 institutional investors add shares of $PLSE stock to their portfolio, and 39 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

