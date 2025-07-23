Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $PINS Sells 20,000 Shares

Matthew Madrigal, the Chief Technology Officer of $PINS, sold 20,000 shares of the company on 07-21-2025 for an estimated $771,670. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 4.5% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 428,823 shares of this class of $PINS stock.

$PINS Insider Trading Activity

$PINS insiders have traded $PINS stock on the open market 49 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 49 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PINS stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BENJAMIN SILBERMANN has made 0 purchases and 31 sales selling 1,537,519 shares for an estimated $51,955,781 .

. DONNELLY JULIA BRAU (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 97,807 shares for an estimated $3,341,747 .

. JEREMY S. LEVINE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 56,809 shares for an estimated $1,931,340 .

. WANJIKU JUANITA WALCOTT (Chief Legal & Bus Affairs Ofc.) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 30,453 shares for an estimated $1,025,483 .

. MATTHEW MADRIGAL (Chief Technology Officer) sold 20,000 shares for an estimated $771,670

ANDREA ACOSTA (Chief Accounting Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 11,367 shares for an estimated $398,037 .

. GOKUL RAJARAM has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 5,750 shares for an estimated $194,994.

$PINS Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 427 institutional investors add shares of $PINS stock to their portfolio, and 378 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$PINS Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $PINS in the last several months. We have seen 21 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/22/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/21/2025

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/17/2025

Wedbush issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/17/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 07/16/2025

TD Cowen issued a "Buy" rating on 07/15/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/01/2025

$PINS Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $PINS recently. We have seen 23 analysts offer price targets for $PINS in the last 6 months, with a median target of $43.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Kelley from Stifel set a target price of $46.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Mark Shmulik from Bernstein set a target price of $45.0 on 07/22/2025

on 07/22/2025 Brian Nowak from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $45.0 on 07/21/2025

on 07/21/2025 Justin Patterson from Keybanc set a target price of $45.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Scott Devitt from Wedbush set a target price of $42.0 on 07/17/2025

on 07/17/2025 Lloyd Walmsley from UBS set a target price of $50.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 John Blackledge from TD Cowen set a target price of $43.0 on 07/15/2025

