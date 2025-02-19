Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $PET Sells 2,841 Shares

Maziar Arjomand, the Chief Technology Officer of $PET, sold 2,841 shares of the company on 02-19-2025 for an estimated $880. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 1,121,208 shares of this class of $PET stock.

$PET Insider Trading Activity

$PET insiders have traded $PET stock on the open market 29 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 26 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $PET stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

JOHN P JR SZABO has made 3 purchases buying 250,000 shares for an estimated $234,066 and 0 sales.

and 0 sales. GARRETT SMALLWOOD (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 124,604 shares for an estimated $54,612 .

. MAZIAR ARJOMAND (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 124,604 shares for an estimated $54,612 .

. PATRICK MCCARTHY (Chief Marketing Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 69,649 shares for an estimated $37,439 .

. ADAM STORM (Pres. & Chief Product Off.) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 71,957 shares for an estimated $29,873 .

. ALEC DAVIDIAN (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 56,914 shares for an estimated $29,587 .

. DYLAN ALLREAD (Chief Operating Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 56,744 shares for an estimated $25,844 .

. NICHOLAS YU (VP of Legal) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 32,182 shares for an estimated $14,712 .

. DAVID CANE (Chief Customer Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 21,946 shares for an estimated $11,131.

$PET Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 9 institutional investors add shares of $PET stock to their portfolio, and 20 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

