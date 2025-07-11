Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $IMVT Sells 1,519 Shares

Jay S Stout, the Chief Technology Officer of $IMVT, sold 1,519 shares of the company on 07-09-2025 for an estimated $26,187. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.7% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 207,724 shares of this class of $IMVT stock.

$IMVT Insider Trading Activity

$IMVT insiders have traded $IMVT stock on the open market 19 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 18 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IMVT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

SCIENCES LTD. ROIVANT purchased 16,845,010 shares for an estimated $336,900,200

PETER SALZMANN (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 45,182 shares for an estimated $697,740 .

. ANDREW J. FROMKIN has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 8,000 shares for an estimated $156,768 .

. JAY S STOUT (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,639 shares for an estimated $106,438 .

. EVA RENEE BARNETT (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,291 shares for an estimated $99,322 .

. MICHAEL GEFFNER (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,006 shares for an estimated $97,420 .

. WILLIAM L. MACIAS (Chief Medical Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 2,383 shares for an estimated $56,782.

To track insider transactions, check out Quiver Quantitative's insider trading dashboard.

$IMVT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 122 institutional investors add shares of $IMVT stock to their portfolio, and 68 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

$IMVT Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $IMVT in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 03/20/2025

HC Wainwright & Co. issued a "Buy" rating on 03/19/2025

To track analyst ratings and price targets for $IMVT, check out Quiver Quantitative's $IMVT forecast page.

$IMVT Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $IMVT recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $IMVT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $38.5.

Here are some recent targets:

Colin Bristow from UBS set a target price of $17.0 on 04/22/2025

on 04/22/2025 Jason Gerberry from B of A Securities set a target price of $33.0 on 03/20/2025

on 03/20/2025 Douglas Tsao from HC Wainwright & Co. set a target price of $51.0 on 03/19/2025

on 03/19/2025 Yatin Suneja from Guggenheim set a target price of $44.0 on 02/10/2025

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.