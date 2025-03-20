Insider Sale: CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $IDT Sells 10,735 Shares

DAVID WARTELL, the CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of $IDT, sold 10,735 shares of the company on 03-18-2025 for an estimated $525,881. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 100.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 0 shares of this class of $IDT stock.

$IDT Insider Trading Activity

$IDT insiders have traded $IDT stock on the open market 12 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 12 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDT stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

BILL PEREIRA (COO & President) sold 29,175 shares for an estimated $1,378,282

DAVID WARTELL (CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 27,851 shares for an estimated $1,332,168 .

. MENACHEM ASH (EVP of Strategic&Legal Affairs) sold 6,557 shares for an estimated $301,627

JOYCE J MASON (EVP and Corporate Secretary) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 5,859 shares for an estimated $274,009 .

. MARCELO FISCHER (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,406 shares for an estimated $114,787 .

. NADINE SHEA (EVP of GLOBAL HUMAN RESOURCES) sold 1,000 shares for an estimated $53,738

ERIC F. COSENTINO sold 551 shares for an estimated $25,053

$IDT Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 89 institutional investors add shares of $IDT stock to their portfolio, and 64 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.