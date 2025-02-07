Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $IDCC Sells 700 Shares

Rajesh Pankaj, the Chief Technology Officer of $IDCC, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $129,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,395 shares of this class of $IDCC stock.

$IDCC Insider Trading Activity

$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,782 shares for an estimated $2,264,904 .

. RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $721,532 .

. DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,774 shares for an estimated $373,221 .

. JOHN A KRITZMACHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $346,800

JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) sold 140 shares for an estimated $25,506

$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

