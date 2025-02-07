Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $IDCC Sells 700 Shares

Rajesh Pankaj, the Chief Technology Officer of $IDCC, sold 700 shares of the company on 02-05-2025 for an estimated $129,500. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 1.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 52,395 shares of this class of $IDCC stock.
$IDCC Insider Trading Activity
$IDCC insiders have traded $IDCC stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $IDCC stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- LAWRENCE LIREN CHEN (President and CEO) has made 0 purchases and 5 sales selling 11,782 shares for an estimated $2,264,904.
- RAJESH PANKAJ (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 6 sales selling 4,200 shares for an estimated $721,532.
- DEREK K ABERLE has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 2,774 shares for an estimated $373,221.
- JOHN A KRITZMACHER sold 2,500 shares for an estimated $346,800
- JOSHUA D. SCHMIDT (CLO & Corp Secretary) sold 140 shares for an estimated $25,506
$IDCC Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 192 institutional investors add shares of $IDCC stock to their portfolio, and 182 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- PACER ADVISORS, INC. removed 630,870 shares (-99.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $122,212,136
- CONGRESS ASSET MANAGEMENT CO added 323,061 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $62,583,376
- BANK OF MONTREAL /CAN/ added 233,875 shares (+290.9%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $33,123,716
- BOSTON TRUST WALDEN CORP removed 222,147 shares (-44.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $43,034,316
- JANE STREET GROUP, LLC added 196,684 shares (+312.4%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $27,856,354
- REINHART PARTNERS, LLC. added 164,223 shares (+83.8%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $31,813,279
- SQUAREPOINT OPS LLC added 148,755 shares (+709.8%) to their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $21,068,170
