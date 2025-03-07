Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $HOOD Sells 5,853 Shares

Jeffrey Tsvi Pinner, the Chief Technology Officer of $HOOD, sold 5,853 shares of the company on 03-05-2025 for an estimated $273,981. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 25.0% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 17,559 shares of this class of $HOOD stock.

$HOOD Insider Trading Activity

$HOOD insiders have traded $HOOD stock on the open market 52 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 52 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MEYER MALKA has made 0 purchases and 11 sales selling 10,309,364 shares for an estimated $332,063,789 .

. BAIJU BHATT has made 0 purchases and 13 sales selling 1,602,298 shares for an estimated $72,680,860 .

. VLADIMIR TENEV (Chief Executive Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 1,750,000 shares for an estimated $66,532,575 .

. DANIEL MARTIN JR GALLAGHER (Chief Legal Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 606,177 shares for an estimated $24,327,082 .

. JASON WARNICK (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 575,000 shares for an estimated $23,868,605 .

. STEVEN M. QUIRK (Chief Brokerage Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 365,703 shares for an estimated $13,473,838 .

. JEFFREY TSVI PINNER (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 23,481 shares for an estimated $1,028,324.

$HOOD Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 469 institutional investors add shares of $HOOD stock to their portfolio, and 239 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$HOOD Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $HOOD stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $HOOD stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN has traded it 3 times. They made 0 purchases and 3 sales worth up to $45,000 on 01/29.

