Insider Sale: Chief Technology Officer of $FSLY Sells 10,000 Shares

Artur Bergman, the Chief Technology Officer of $FSLY, sold 10,000 shares of the company on 02-10-2025 for an estimated $105,800. We received data on the trade from a recent SEC filing. This was a sale of approximately 0.3% of their shares of this class of stock. Following this trade, they now own 3,364,136 shares of this class of $FSLY stock.

$FSLY Insider Trading Activity

$FSLY insiders have traded $FSLY stock on the open market 32 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 32 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $FSLY stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

ARTUR BERGMAN (Chief Technology Officer) has made 0 purchases and 19 sales selling 378,034 shares for an estimated $3,510,975 .

. TODD NIGHTINGALE (CEO) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 140,208 shares for an estimated $894,420 .

. RONALD W KISLING (Chief Financial Officer) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 66,245 shares for an estimated $495,094.

$FSLY Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 94 institutional investors add shares of $FSLY stock to their portfolio, and 134 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

